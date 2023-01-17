From the Jan. 4, 2000 News Record:
The Wyoming Supreme Court refused to change the verdict and sentence of Homer Griswold of Gillette on 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. The court ruled Dec. 30 that Griswold, 51, failed to demonstrate how the District Court of Campbell County “abused its discretion during his trial in admitting expert testimony and prior bad acts evidence,” according to a court document. Griswold was convicted in April 1998 of 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of indecent liberties for sexual assault on two children who had lived with his family in foster care.
