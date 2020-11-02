Two training courses were presented Sunday afternoon to about a dozen people who are interested in the Boy Scout and Cub Scout movements, which have only recently completed their first year in Gillette. The training was held at the First Baptist Church. In addition to Scoutmaster Bill Carroll of Troop No. 64, Darrald Johnson, Kenny Wolf and Tommy Record from Troop No 64 and Harry Ilsley, Darryl Coulter and Darryl Lynde of Troop No. 65 were present for the course. Five ladies, who are either Den Mothers or assistant Den Mothers, and Ray Joslyn, Cubmaster, all of Cub Pack No. 21 took the Cubbing school, which was under the direction of Chet Ellis of Sheridan. The ladies included Mrs. Tom Morgan, Mrs. Carolyn Sonesen, Mrs. Judd Appley, Mrs. J.E. Hoadley and Mrs. Ruby Kopp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.