From the March 17, 1938 News Record:
Bud Shipley of Gillette was sentenced to from three to five years in the state penitentiary as the outcome of a trial held this week in Newcastle when Shipley was convicted of stealing several head of sheep belonging to E.C. Stevenson of Moorcroft.
