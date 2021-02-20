A one-car crash Friday took the life of James E. Hart, 45, of the Hay Creek Trailer Court south of Gillette. The accident occurred at 1:15 p.m. Friday 24 miles south of Gillette on Highway 59. Wyoming Highway patrolman Don Prell said Hart apparently lost control of his 1959 Pontiac, which went off the road and hit an embankment. Prell said Hart was dead at the scene of the accident. Hart had been working at the McCullough Gas Processing Plant for the past few months.
