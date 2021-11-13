Windy. A mix of clouds and sun giving way to showers this afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
An attractive rotogravure insert accompanies your copy of the News Record this morning and eloquently speaks for membership in the American Red Cross through your county chapter in the drive which starts this morning. There will be a booth at each precinct voting place today for those throughout the county who wish to join. The drive closes on Thanksgiving Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.