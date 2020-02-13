Late reports reaching the News Record last night stated that the condition of George A. Congleton, injured yesterday while working at the Dayton CCC camp, was somewhat improved. George was blasting on a road project when a large stone that had been loosened by the blast, fell on his head, causing a severe skull fracture. He was immediately rushed to the Veteran’s hospital at Fort MacKenzie for treatment. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Congleton of Gillette, left immediately and are at his bedside.
