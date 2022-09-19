From the Sept. 17, 1996 News Record:
Gillette's Pioneer Apartment managers hope to receive state aid to buy four acres of land and design 40 new senior apartments in Gillette. Louise Dykes with Pioneer Apartments told county commissioners Monday that the new apartments would help relieve a three-year waiting list that now exists. "I'm excited about this," she said. "It's something we need in the community." Pioneer Apartments received the commission's endorsement to apply for $250,000 in state Community Development Block Grant money, which is designed to meet moderate- and low-income needs. "The apartments are very much needed in Campbell County," said Michael Matthews, administrator of Pioneer Manor.
