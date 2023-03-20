From the March 28, 2000 News Record:
Proposed codes of conduct for adult players, coaches and parents are too vague and need to be re-written. Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department board members agreed Monday night to table proposed codes of conduct until Department Director Dave McCormick can re-write them. He will spell out what behaviors are inappropriate and what will happen to people who break the rules. No players, coaches, officials or parents showed up at the meeting to discuss the issue. McCormick said the idea was recently discussed at a soccer coaches meeting and it seemed to have great support. Unsportsman-like behavior has increased at both youth and adult games in recent years, he said. And the board simply wants to address the problem before it goes any further.
