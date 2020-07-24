Recently the News Record received a request for a copy of this paper from a woman in Vermont. The paper was sent to her, and now it develops that the lady is working a clever game which is exposed by the publisher of the Daily Press at Penrose, Colorado, as follows: "A few days ago the Daily Press received by mail a neatly printed card in a two-cent envelope requesting us to send a woman in Vermont a sample copy of the paper. She enclosed a two-cent stamp to pay for the paper. "It is a smooth way of pulling down some easy money. In the first place she does not send money enough to pay for the paper, but she supposes the newspapers are easy so she tries to get away with it that way. "Then when she gets the paper she finds a number of items about people mentioned in it. She carefully clips the items and writes to the persons mentioned, telling them that she has clipped from a newspaper an item of particular importance to them, and for 25 or 50 cents she would be glad to send it to them. Of course a good many folks will send the money required for an item, thinking it is a matter of a good deal of importance or interest to them. So if readers of this paper should receive a letter from the Vermont lady telling you that she has a clipping of interest about you, just save your two-bits, for you have doubtless already read it in the News Record.
