From the Oct. 2, 1996 News Record:
Two old wooden cattle cars and a wooden boxcar sitting in a Casper junkyard could soon become museum pieces in Gillette. Campbell County commissioners agreed Tuesday to set aside about $2,900 to buy the cars for their salvage value after railroad history buff Frank Ferris convinced them that it may be a one-time opportunity to find similar railroad cars. The cars are "representative of railroad history in Wyoming, particularly in Campbell County," he said. The cars represent an important part of Campbell County's history.
