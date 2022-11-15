From the Nov. 5, 1996 News Record:
A $500,000 cash-only bond for suspected murderer Roger Duane Pfeil was revoked Monday. County Judge William Edwards agreed with County Attorney Mike Maycock that Pfeil should remain in jail without bail until his next court appearances. “He is a flight risk if for no other reason than this is a capital case,” Maycock said. He added that Pfeil, accused of the Oct. 24 murder of the man he believed was sleeping with his wife, had made “contrasting” statements to police. Pfeil allegedly hid in Russell Patterson’s Blazer, confronted him about an alleged romantic relationship with Linda Pfeil, and shot him four times.
