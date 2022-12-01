From the Dec. 5, 1977 News Record:
Gillette merchants kicked around ideas for beautifying the downtown area Friday and decided that trees are a must. A number of years ago on Gillette Avenue from First to Fourth Streets, merchants decided that huge cottonwoods along the street must go — and they did. But those attending the re-development meeting would now like to plant dwarf trees with root systems which go down, rather than spreading. And Director of Public Works Glen Taylor said the city park superintendent would maintain the trees once they were planted. Armed with ideas from the session, the engineer and the architect withdrew to draft more concrete plans and cost estimates.
