Friends of Mrs. T. Roy Taylor, will be grieved to learn of her death at Billings, Montana, on April 17. She leaves seven children to mourn her untimely death. The Taylors were residents of Campbell County for a number of years, and the deceased has two sisters residing southwest of Gillette, who have been taking care of some of the children. The Billings Gazette of last Saturday gave the following account of her death: After lingering for 11 days, Mrs. Myrtle Taylor, who was terribly burned by exploding alcohol fumes while dressing a surgical would, died at a local hospital Friday morning about 10 o’clock. Mrs. Taylor’s burns were of such a nature that her recovery seemed impossible from the first. For several days, however, last week her improvement seemed so marked that she seemed to have a fair chance to recover but was unable to hold the gain. Mrs. Taylor was burned a week ago Monday evening. About two weeks before that she underwent an abdominal operation from which she was convalescing. She was attempting to dress the wound while still in bed. After applying alcohol, she was using adhesive tape to bind a cotton dressing in place and lit a match to warm the ends of the tape. Flames almost instantly shot over her body and she was burned from the neck to her knees. Members of the family put out the flames. Four of her seven children were with her here while two small children are living with her sister at Gillette. A son, who is nearly grown, is working at Grass Range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.