From the Dec. 11, 1958 News Record:
A resolution opposing federal control of advertising along the new interstate highway system was discussed at the Gillette Motel association meeting Tuesday evening at the Gillette Motel, it was reported. Another resolution having favorable discussion was a recommendation that the Wyoming travel commission be maintained as a separate and distinct agency, and that its operating budget be extended and increased.
