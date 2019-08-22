From the Aug. 14, 1924 Campbell County Record:
According to an announcement in the Jackson Hole Courier, Walter and Kenneth Perry have purchased the Courier and last week made their initial bow to the people of that community as publishers. On the masthead it says, C. Kenneth Perry, manager, and Walter Perry, editor. Both brothers have a wide acquaintance in Gillette, and many schoolmates who will wish them success. They are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. S. D. Perry, and were practically raised in the print shop, Mr. Perry having followed the business all his life. They announce their paper independent in politics.
