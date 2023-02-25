From the Feb. 15, 2000 News Record:
A former Gillette man, who was shot Saturday while working as a State Patrol Trooper in Nebraska, is awake and talking with friends and family. Jeffrey Crymble, 28, a 1990 graduate of Campbell County High School, who was shot, along with another officer, while chasing Charles Lannis Moses Jr., 31, Saturday night in Nebraska. Crymble has lost one of his kidneys and remains in stable but serious condition, said his parents Ken and Sandy Crymble of Gillette. Meanwhile, a manhunt is in its third day for the Texas man who is now suspected of killing a farmer.
