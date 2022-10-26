From the Oct. 13, 1996 News Record:
Darren Good, 35, and son Kevin Good, 10, of Gillette, were treated and released from the hospital after the 1980 Subaru Darren Good was driving collided Friday with a school bus on its way to pick up elementary school children. Bus driver Theresa Moser, 40, wasn't hurt in the accident and no children were on the bus when the car and bus collided. She was ticketed on suspicion of failing to yield, Patrolman Frank Heagney said.
