From the Nov. 25, 1977 News Record:
Snow. There's no word more pleasing to the ears of Ron and Shari McGrath of Gillette who depend on the cold, white substance not only for recreation, but for their livelihood. And with the arrival of Thanksgiving, the "Think Snow" mania is building in skiers across the country. Owners of The Drifter Ski and Sport in the Southview Center, the McGraths were "very delighted" with the season's first major snowstorm which struck last weekend, much to the displeasure of those spoiled by what had been days of unseasonably warm temperatures up to that point. The McGraths, whose store carries a complete line of ski equipment and apparel, felt the snow shortage last season, both in the pocketbook and on the slopes where they try to spend some time each winter weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.