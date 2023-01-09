From the Jan. 9, 2000 News Record:
With help from U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, Rollo and Nello Williams are taking the first steps to get a Challenger Center in Gillette. The learning center uses simulators to create space-like scenarios. "There's nothing space-related in this area. You have the natural sciences but not the space sciences. This would be a completely different direction that people could go," said Rollo Williams, Campbell County School District elementary science facilitator. Nello Williams is the director of the Campbell County School District Planetarium. The Williams will approach the Campbell County Public Land Board this week to see if the center can be built on Cam-plex land. U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi has pledged his support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.