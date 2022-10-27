From the Oct. 16, 1996 News Record:
Gillette football coach John Scott admits he made a mistake, one that's left him sorry and embarrassed. And one that will pull him off the sidelines of a football game for the first time in about 16 years. For Scott, the consequence of an outburst that accidentally injured one of his players has been a time of awakening. After trailing the rival Sheridan Broncs 20-3 at halftime Saturday, Scott kicked a plastic crate that holds juice as the players and coaches gathered outside the high school locker room. The crate hit senior tight end Mike Daniel, who suffered a cut on his cheek near his left eye requiring 17 stitches to close. "I let my emotions cloud my better thought," Scott said Tuesday. "It was a random thing and I take full responsibility. Immediately, I knew what I had done. At that point, everything stopped and it went toward taking care of him." Scott was suspended from coaching for a week.
