Miss Vivian Sutherland is confined to her home, having frozen her legs last Friday night. Miss Sutherland, who was being accompanied to Gillette by P.J. McMenomey, became stalled in a drift with her car. They walked 4 miles to Oriva. Although her condition is painful it is not considered serious. Miss Sutherland is a teacher of the Felix school and was en route to Gillette for the weekend.
