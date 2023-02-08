From the Feb. 7, 2000 News Record:
Eleven Russian businessmen and two interpreters studying local construction in Gillette already have noticed some differences from their country. "The design here seems to be much more modern, much more beautiful. It is sophisticated in the design," said Sergei Parshukov through Svetlana Vasilieve, an interpreter. The Russians will spend nine days in Gillette visiting construction firms and other businesses to learn local building codes and requirements. The trip is locally sponsored by the Gillette Energy Rotary Club. Gillette was chosen because of its resemblance to Russia with the climatic conditions being very similar. Rotary member Joel Kurtenbach said Gillette was contacted by the Center of Citizen Initiatives about sponsoring the visit.
