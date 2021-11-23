Practically every store in Gillette except drugstores and garages will be closed Nov. 11, according to announcements being made by retailers in today’s issue of the News Record. Armistice Day being a national holiday, local employers wished to give their helpers a brief vacation so that they might enjoy the day along with other folks. Hence, the decision to close. All customers are urged to do their buying today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.