From the Oct. 6, 1996 News Record:
Nick Kasperik would have told you 17 years ago that he would give his life to save his brother's. He didn't realize then that he would twice have that opportunity. In 1979, he was a 29-year-old engineer working for an Illinois coal company with a wife and a 4-year-old son. His brother Don, an identical twin, was an Army doctor with a wife and two young children. Don, who had been the picture of health, was told he had leukemia. Nick gave his bone marrow to his brother, the transplant worked and they considered themselves lucky. But in 1988, Don was told the cancer was back. Again, Nick gave some of his bone marrow and spent weeks with Don in Seattle. The experience led both to a big involvement with the American Cancer Society. Nick had been active for years, and Don only recently, when he decided that cancer patients and families needed to know that people survive. The two brothers, now both 46, can joke about the experience, like Nick admiring his brother's improved golf game. "I tell him it's because he has some of me in him now."
