From the Feb. 1, 1938 News Record:
Dr. E.J. Carlin, physician for CCC Company 886 has been transferred to the CCC camp at Fort Warren near Cheyenne. Mrs. Carlin will join her husband in a short time. Dr. J.C. McHenry of Gillette has been appointed camp physician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.