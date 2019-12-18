From the Dec. 18, 1924 Campbell County Record:
Jack rabbits have given a great deal of trouble in the dry farming sections of the northeastern part of the state during the last summer and fall. They are generally bad over Niobrara, Converse, Natrona, Campbell, Weston, Crook, Johnson and eastern Sheridan counties. Reports show that they damaged corn, oats, beans, peas, sedan grass, wheat, barley, alfalfa, watermelons, lettuce, beets, cabbage, potatoes, rye, garden truck and several other crops including sweet clover, in these counties during the past season. Their erratic feeding habits make them the hardest rodent to poison that we have. They feed by nibbling first on one plant and then on another. This accounts for the large variety of plants destroyed and the difficulty of poisoning them by any one bait.
