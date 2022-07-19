From the July 11, 1977 News Record:
The search for two men suspected of committing an armed robbery kidnapping in Gillette this weekend went into its second day Monday. Detective Sgt. Rick Lewis said the Gillette Police Department is following up several leads in an effort to find the men, who robbed a Colorado man, Aubrey Carr, of his car, $1,300 in cash plus some turquoise jewelry shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday. The men, wearing ski masks and coveralls, also took a girl, known only as “Gina” with them after the robbery. Police reported that she has apparently been released unharmed, but they have not located her. Lewis said Carr told police that, when he returned to his room at a local motel at about 5:15 a.m. Sunday, he unlocked the door only to have a gun pressed against his throat by one of the two men, who were waiting in his room. The men forced Carr to undress, then lie face down on the floor while they bound his arms and legs with adhesive tape, according to Lewis.
