From the Dec. 22, 1977 News Record:
A Gillette day care center employee who used mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to revive a 11-month old baby may have saved its life, officials say. Campbell County Hospital officials said the baby, Damian Onaindia, was in stable condition Thursday. Gillette police said the baby's bassinet had tipped over and the baby was having trouble breathing when Marla Glassen, 22, revived him. An officer arrived at the center at 1201 E. Eighth St. shortly and helped with the baby. An ambulance crew arrived close on his heels.
