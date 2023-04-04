From the April 2, 2000 News Record: A Gillette man accused of robbing a local store and attacking an officer this spring was sentenced last week. Patrick Wayne Dalby, 39, was sentenced Monday by District Court Judge Terrence O’Brien to 15 to 35 years for robbery and two to five years for attempting to disarm a peace officer. He was also given two sentences of three to nine years (with credit for 340 days) for writing checks to himself on someone else’s account and cashing them in March 1999. He was also ordered to pay $13,437. The robbery occurred at Wyoming Work Warehouse.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.