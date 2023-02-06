From the Feb. 4, 2000 News Record:
At the age of 21, Clay Fox didn't expect to be crowned a world champion. But the Gillette skier, a 1997 graduate of Campbell County High School, did just that Wednesday in Anzere, Switzerland, at the World Disabled Alpine Championships. Fox had his left leg amputated below the knee in a car accident in 1994 as he traveled with companions from a high school soccer camp. Both he and the driver of the car had their legs amputated. He went on to play soccer for the Camels and get involved in climbing and skiing. "It has been a great week for me," Fox said in an e-mail today. "I was just hoping to get a medal in something and to win the world championships was more than I expected."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.