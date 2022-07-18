From the July 21, 1977 News Record:
School board members Wednesday night dismissed about $4,000 in liquidated damages it held against a Colorado contractor because of late completion of the Westwood School addition. Pat Roche of Roche Constructors Inc. in Denver appeared before the board to request an easement of the $100-a-day penalty charged by the board. The addition was scheduled for completion by July 8, but the school district was not able to move into the building until Sept. 1. The board agreed to forget most of the penalty, since the delay had not cost the district money and students had been able to move into the building when school started in the fall. Members did choose to keep $1,000 of the charge because of inconvenience to school personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.