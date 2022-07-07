From the July 14, 1955 News Record:
A good number of local golfers are turning in their qualification scores and this year's city tournament has every indication of being a big one, Harold Samuels, president of the Gillette Golf Club, said this week. Contestants will be paired early and it is hoped that the first round of the tournament can be completed by July 24. Plans were also being made this week for the annual Northeastern Wyoming Golf tournament which is to be played at the local course on Aug. 21.
