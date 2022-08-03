From the Aug. 7, 1958 News Record:
Henry Kluver has reported a good wheat average from his place northeast of Gillette with the completion of the harvest last Monday evening. Harvesting in the county is in full operation with the Kluver report of 42 bushels per acre being among the better wheat averages, even though hail hit them earlier in the season. About 40 acres of their 216-acre field were hit with portions having a 5 percent loss and other parts taking an 8 percent loss from hail, Kluver said. Their wheat averaged 60 to 62 pounds per bushel. The local farmer, who said that his sons, John and Jim, did the actual farming this year, noted that in the 38 years he has been on their place, only three crops have been a total loss. Drought, hail and grasshoppers caused the three losses.
