From the Dec. 1, 1996 News Record:
It's conceivable Helen Fuller could become a mother the same week she became a grandmother. It's a situation that the 41-year-old Gillette woman can laugh about now, but it wasn't funny at all a few months ago when she found out that she was expecting a baby — and that her 19-year-old daughter was pregnant, too. "It's like watching "Father of the Bride Part II" in real life, a fact that isn't lost on Fuller and her daughter, Farrah Hatzenbihler, both of whom were pregnant at the same time and due in the same week. Fuller has another daughter, who is 20, and a 9-year-old son. "I never dreamed I'd have another baby — not in a million years," she said. "This was really a shock.
