A big, juicy steak is waiting for the first father to be announced Father's Day at the Campbell County Memorial hospital, according to Mrs. Michael Elmore, president of the county cow Belles group which is joining in sponsoring the "Beef for Father's Day program. Mrs. Elmore said that the local Cow Belles decided at a recent meeting to buy a steak for the first father announced at the local hospital on June 19. Only stipulation is he must be a resident of Campbell County.
