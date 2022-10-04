From the Oct. 3, 1996 News Record:
Two child molesters have been sent to Gillette’s new halfway house for criminals, but officials say people here shouldn’t be worried. Roger Ford, 38, was sentenced in 1990 to 2 1/4-6 years in prison for molesting a 4-year-old girl, according to court documents. Jessy Dennis got 1-4 years in prison in 1992 for his crime against a 5-year-old girl, according to court records. Both served a short time in jail while their prison sentences were suspended. Later, each went to prison after violating probation, according to court documents. Both men were from Gillette, and at least one said he planned to move back here after he was released, according to court records. Now, they’ve each been sent to the Campbell County Community Corrections Facility, a halfway house where criminals serving the last six to nine months of their sentences live, get counseling and work outside the center. The facility, run by the non-profit Volunteers of America, opened Aug. 1.
