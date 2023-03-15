From the March 11, 1971 News Record:
Mike McCreery, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.P. McCreery, will be touring Europe during the second half of March. He is a member of the Vandeleers, a choir group composed of music students, of the University of Idaho. The first stop will be England, where they will put on two concerts, visit London and the University of Oxford. The group will depart from Harwick by boat for Amsterdam and then on to Germany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.