Mr. and Mrs. Earl Moye of Spotted Horse escaped serious injury yesterday morning when their car overturned on a curve near Rawhide, about 7 miles north of Gillette on the highway. According to Mr. Moye, the fact that they were driving only 30 miles an hour prevented a more serious accident. In rounding a curve on the road, wet by rain that was falling at the time, the car turned over two times, landing on its wheels. A state highway truck, which arrived on the scene immediately following the accident, aided in getting the car back on the highway. Mrs. Moye received a severe bump on the head and Mr. Moye was shaken up but uninjured. The car was badly damaged, all windows being broken.
