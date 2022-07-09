From the July 24, 1996 News Record:
Convicted rapist Anthony Hamill lost a bid last week to have his sentence for three rapes declared illegal. Hamill was sentenced in 1979 by District Judge Paul T. Liamos to one sentence for three counts of first-degree rape. Representing himself, Hamill filed a motion in June in District Court to correct an “illegal” sentence of 20 to 45 years. He argued that one sentence for three counts of rape — a consolidated sentence — is illegal, the court documents state. Hamill is serving time in Wyoming State Penitentiary. He was convicted of raping a night clerk at the Ramada Inn in December 1977. Hamill raped her repeatedly in a washroom at the hotel, threatening to kill her if she did not cooperate, according to a police affidavit.
