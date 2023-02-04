From the Feb. 3, 1938 News Record:
Fire razed the Savageton post office and store yesterday morning about 2:30 o’clock, the flames catching in the chimney flue above the post office room. Mrs. Blanche Drew, the postmistress was alone at the time the fire occurred. She was able to salvage a few records. The mail which had not been called for by the patrons and the outgoing mail from Savageton for that day was destroyed. The store is said to be covered by insurance.
