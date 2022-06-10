Items valued at about $850 were reported to the County Sheriff's office as stolen during the past week. Green Electric Co. of Gillette said that a second roll of insulated copper wire had been taken from its supply yard. It was believed to have been taken the night of May 29. The roll of wire is valued at about $700 and was in a yard located next to Interstate 90. An estimated 70 gallons of gasoline were taken from the Bovaird Supply Co. located south of Gillette on the night of May 30. Approximate value is $34.
