The Gillette unit of the Wyoming National Guard has received the first of their major weapons since being changed from an armored outfit to an armored field artillery unit, it was announced this week by Lt. D.J. Barbe, commander of Battery B, 350th Armored Field Artillery battalion. A 155mm Howitzer was recently brought from the Wyoming guard’s central ordnance depot, at Camp Guernsey. The unit’s personnel will be able to work with the gun and people interested are invited to inspect it, Barbe said. A 155mm shell is a little over 6 inches in diameter.
