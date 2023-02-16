From the Feb. 11, 1960 News Record:
Jess R. Jessen was elected president of the board of deacons for the First Presbyterian church during their regular meeting held Thursday, Jan. 21. Elected to serve with him were Harold Scott, vice president, and Dr. F.C. Hadley, secretary-treasurer. It was further announced that the classes of deacons have been re-arranged and the new members will be notified of their assignments.
