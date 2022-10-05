From the Oct. 20, 1955 News Record:
The grand opening of the new annex to the Coast-to-Coast store was announced this week by A.D. Chambers, owner of the Gillette store. Special bargains are being offered from Oct. 22 through Oct. 29 by Chambers in celebration of the additional room his store has acquired and the additional lines of merchandise this has enabled him to stock. The annex was formerly occupied by the Stockmyer Electric store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.