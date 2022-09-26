From the Sept. 20, 1977 News Record:
Rex L. Lindberg, 24, Gillette, who was wanted for failure to appear in court in Campbell County, has been apprehended in Rawlins. Campbell County Undersheriff Gerald Richards said Lindberg would be returned to Gillette to face felony no-account check charges. Additional charges filed in connection with a high-speed chase through Gillette that Lindberg allegedly led police on are also pending. Lindberg was free on bail for the check charges when he left town. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 29 after he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing in the case.
