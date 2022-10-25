From the Oct. 30, 1958 News Record:
Alfred Kaufman, Jr., of Gillette was elected chairman of the Campbell County chapter of the American Red Cross during a regular meeting of the chapter on Monday, it was announced. Other officers elected were Mrs. Harris Swartz as vice chairman, George W. Morrow as treasurer and Mrs. Verna Bauman as secretary. The group discussed sending gifts to persons entered from Campbell County at the Veterans hospital in Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.