From the July 3, 1958 News Record:
John Wood was sentenced for a period from one year to 18 months in the state penitentiary on charges of car theft in the fourth judicial district court by Judge G.A. Layman of Sheridan. Wood was said to have been apprehended in New Mexico and returned here after taking a car without authority from Pete Svalina of Gillette. Judge Layman pronounced the sentence during the court held on June 19 at the Campbell County courthouse.
