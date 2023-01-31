From the Jan. 20, 2000 News Record:
A California man has been charged with negligent homicide in the traffic death of a Gillette woman. Glenn Rivera, 24, of California was arrested after 19-year-old Latischa Unger was killed Friday when a pickup truck that Rivera was driving spun out of control on a patch of ice and flipped over, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Unger was a passenger. Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper John Broad said they believe Rivera was operating the vehicle in a negligent manner on icy roads. Broad said the speed of Rivera’s vehicle was too fast for conditions.
