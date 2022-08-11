From the Aug. 7, 1958 News Record:
Over 300 Farmers Union members and families attended the Farmers Union Tri-County picnic held Sunday, July 27, at the Devils Tower, according to president Roy Kimsey. Harvey Solberg, president of the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, served as master of ceremonies for the afternoon program. Dr. Gale McGee, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senator, spoke to the group as did Arnold W. Platt, president of the Farm Union in Alberta, Canada. Platt gave a short history on the Farm Union in Canada, mentioning it started in 1903.
