Victor Vernard Vanderlip, who was recently killed in a Pasadena, Calif., high school by a crazed high school principal, was reported here yesterday as having been the cousin of Mrs. Albert Lane and Mrs. Ted Barlow of this city. Vanderlip taught in the south Pasadena school, where the principal lost his contract, which was believed to have caused him to stage his attack on various board members and teachers.
